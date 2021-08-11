Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $24,580,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period.

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.19. 1,833,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,844. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

