Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.68. 3,286,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $445.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

