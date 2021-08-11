Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $197.41. 1,075,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.