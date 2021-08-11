Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.30. 6,003,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,623. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83.

