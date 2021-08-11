Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.28. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

