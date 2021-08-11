Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 348 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9,766.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 213.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $328.64. 1,017,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

