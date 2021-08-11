Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 420 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.77. The stock had a trading volume of 452,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.89. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

