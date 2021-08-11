Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 474 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.39. The stock has a market cap of $457.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

