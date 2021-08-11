Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 5,095 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

