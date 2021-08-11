Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 513 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $276.41. 5,776,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.30. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.