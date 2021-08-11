Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 588 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $272.51. 355,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,983. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.71.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

