Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 357,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 1.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 16.84% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 89,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 21,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.40. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

