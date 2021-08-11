Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 11.37% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 669.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,606 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.6% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000.

Shares of NJUL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.