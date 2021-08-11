Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 313,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 15.68% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA:KJUL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.