Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 777,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,015,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July makes up 4.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 9.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,440,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. 9,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,835. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71.

