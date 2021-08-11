Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 28,140 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $1,722,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $539,958.12.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. 8,309,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,548,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

