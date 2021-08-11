PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. PetMed Express makes up 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PetMed Express worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 11,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,238. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $598.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.57.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PETS. Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.