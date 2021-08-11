Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.35. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 459,704 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,560. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$139,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,507 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,153.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $232,491 and have sold 98,501 shares valued at $634,590.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

