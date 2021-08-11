Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.