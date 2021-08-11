Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 661,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.