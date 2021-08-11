Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in Pfizer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.3% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

PFE traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,588,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,628,697. The stock has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.