PGGM Investments Acquires 471,737 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,737 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 7.53% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $316,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,041,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

