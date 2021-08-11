PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.72% of Itron worth $77,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 120.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 296,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,558. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -154.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,751 shares of company stock valued at $558,555. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

