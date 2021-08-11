PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $96,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

ACN traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.79. 1,840,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.28. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

