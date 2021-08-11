PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.61% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $130,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after buying an additional 271,777 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.34. 905,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,450 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,467. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.