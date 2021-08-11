PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $62,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $216.25. 1,883,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

