PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,434 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $717.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $777.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.