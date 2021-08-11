PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,555,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,347 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 3.26% of Healthpeak Properties worth $584,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 587,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

