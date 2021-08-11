PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 331,235 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $84,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

