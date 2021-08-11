PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 340,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Facebook were worth $102,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,228,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,335,297. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.