PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,572 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. 6,810,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The company has a market cap of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.