PGGM Investments Has $110.87 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $110,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $194.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,140. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.43. The company has a market cap of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

