PGGM Investments Has $125.12 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 1.43% of CyrusOne worth $125,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.67. 339,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.90. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,855.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.