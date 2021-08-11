PGGM Investments Has $224.02 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,101 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 2.46% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $224,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.15.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. 477,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,469. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

