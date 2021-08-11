PGGM Investments Has $226.58 Million Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust makes up about 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 4.26% of QTS Realty Trust worth $226,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $217,000.

QTS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,952. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

