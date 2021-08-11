PGGM Investments Has $246.10 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,101,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,000 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PGGM Investments owned about 7.70% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $246,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

EPRT traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. 435,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $30.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

