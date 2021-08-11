PGGM Investments Has $353.09 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,022 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers comprises 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 3.24% of Regency Centers worth $353,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

