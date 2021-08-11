PGGM Investments Has $358.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 1.87% of Sun Communities worth $358,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 250,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $199.11.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,432 shares of company stock worth $10,093,880 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

