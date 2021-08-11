PGGM Investments Has $646.77 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for about 2.7% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 3.06% of Invitation Homes worth $646,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

