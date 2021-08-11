PGGM Investments Has $679.71 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,462 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 2.45% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $679,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.55. 550,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,271. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.