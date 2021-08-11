PGGM Investments Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $118,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $235.55. 1,967,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

