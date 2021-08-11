PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,027,786 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.36% of Equity Residential worth $104,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.94. 1,436,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.21. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.