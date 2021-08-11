PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,602 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $133,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.50. 2,288,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

