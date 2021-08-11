PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 245,268 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.17% of HP worth $61,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in HP by 1,729.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,734,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

