PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $77,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

ORLY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.18. The stock had a trading volume of 437,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,098. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares in the company, valued at $17,638,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

