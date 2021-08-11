PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,725.58. 764,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,528.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

