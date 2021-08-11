PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,233 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 2.9% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 1.95% of Welltower worth $675,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $83.95. 1,974,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.