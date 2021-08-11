PGGM Investments Sells 12,333 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,801. The firm has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

