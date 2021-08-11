PGGM Investments Sells 165,857 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,857 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 1.19% of Simon Property Group worth $510,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.51. 1,409,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.