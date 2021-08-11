PGGM Investments Sells 16,884 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $92,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.40. 2,127,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

